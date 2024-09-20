News
AAP seeks govt accommodation for convenor Kejriwal

Source: PTI
September 20, 2024 14:26 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded an accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is entitled to it on account of being the convener of a national party.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the party will be writing to the ministry concerned for this.

 

"I hope we will not have to fight a legal battle for this. Kejriwal decided to resign for the sake of his morals and will move out of his official residence," he said.

"He does not have a property or even his own house. As the convener of a national party, he is entitled to a government accommodation. The Centre should give him that," Chadha added. 

