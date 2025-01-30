AAP rebel Maliwal dumps garbage outside Kejriwal's house

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was detained by police on Thursday after she strewed garbage outside former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in protest.

IMAGE: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside residence Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: @SwatiJaiHind/X

Maliwal and her aides picked garbage from roads in Vikaspuri, collected it into three mini trucks and reached Kejriwal's house on Firozshah Road. She threw shovelful of garbage out on the ground there before she was accosted by female police personnel and removed from the site.

Scores of women holding placards that read "Muskuraiye, AAP Delhi Mein Hain" were seen near Kejriwal's 5 Ferozeshah Road residence.

Maliwal arrived there in one of the three garbage trucks.

She earlier shared a video on X of herself and others gathering garbage from Vikaspuri.

"There have been heaps of garbage on the roads in Vikaspuri for years. People are very angry. They are going to collect all this garbage and dump it at Kejriwal's house," she wrote in the post.

She added, "The condition of the entire Delhi has deteriorated. The filth and stink that Delhiites face daily will be faced by Kejriwal ji today The public is coming, Kejriwal ji, don't be afraid."

In the wake of the incident, security was heightened outside Kejriwal's residence.

A senior police officer said, "We have installed barricades and deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order. No one will be allowed to breach the law."

Maliwal had a fallout with the party and its top leader Arvind Kejriwal last year after she went to meet him at his house but was allegedly misbehaved with there by Kejriwal's personal secretary.

That matter is being heard in court.