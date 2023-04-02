News
Rediff.com  » News » 14 AAP members held in Haryana over anti-Modi posters

14 AAP members held in Haryana over anti-Modi posters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2023 21:43 IST
Fourteen Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders were on Sunday taken into preventive detention by police for allegedly putting up posters in Yamunanagar, Haryana that read 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao'.

IMAGE: The AAP has launched a nationwide campaign to instal 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' posters. Photograph: Courtesy @AAPDelhi/Twitter

They were taken into preventive detention over apprehension of breach of peace, but released later, Station House Officer Yamunanagar City Kanwaljeet said.

 

AAP leader Chitra Sarwara was among those detained briefly.

'Right to hold protest, right to raise voice in a peaceful manner are guaranteed in the Constitution. But such reaction from the government shows their insecurity,' she said.

'They call it Amritkaal, but it is Apatkal (emergency), which has been declared by the BJP. They want to suppress the opposition voice,' Sarwara said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
