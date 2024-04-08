News
Rediff.com  » News » AAP launches 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign

AAP launches 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2024 13:42 IST
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Admi Party on Monday launched a "jail ka jawab vote se" campaign to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

IMAGE: AAP leaders hold a 'Samuhik Upwas' against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting chief minister has been arrested during the Lok Sabha polls. We are launching the campaign 'jail ka jawab vote se' and we want you to empower Kejriwal."

As part of the campaign, Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates.

 

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai asked people to respond to "dictatorship" with their votes.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released on bail in the same case last week, urged people to recall Kejriwal's face when they go to vote.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress.

The AAP has fielded candidates on four seats -- New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
