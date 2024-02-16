News
'Aaenge tab...': Lalu leaves door open for Nitish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2024 14:11 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Friday said his "doors were always open" for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his arch rival who recently ended a short-lived alliance and returned to Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Makar Sankranti celebrations at Lalu's home in Patna, January 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prasad, who has maintained a stoic silence ever since his party suffered loss of power as a result of the Janata Dal-United president's volte face, was responding to queries from journalists.

The two leaders were on Thursday seen warmly shaking hands inside the Vidhan Sabha premises where Prasad, who stays mostly indoors since his kidney transplant operation two years ago, had gone to boost the morale of Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, both of whom filed nomination papers as RJD candidates for Rajya Sabha elections.

 

When Prasad was asked whether the bonhomie indicated that he was still open to rapprochement with Kumar, who has ditched him for the second time, causing his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav to lose the deputy CM's post on both occasions, the RJD supremo replied "let him come back. Then we will see (jab aaenge tab dekha jaaega)".

When pressed further, as to whether the doors were still open for the former ally, Prasad, who has known Kumar since their days as student leaders in the 1970s, replied "these are always open (khula hi rahta hai)".

"Lalu ji says the doors are still open. He should know that the famous padlock of Aligarh has been placed on the doors. Our leader Nitish Kumar has clearly said whenever RJD has shared power with us, it has engaged in corruption. There is no question of going back", asserted JD-U chief spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
