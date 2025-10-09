A Wounded Jaguar Rescued

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Jaguar Rescue

IMAGE: A jaguar with gunshot wounds is rescued by members of the military police from the Rio Negro in Manaus, Brazil in this screen grab taken from a video. Photograph: Secretaria de Estado de Seguranca Publica do Amazonas/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: The jaguar with gunshot wounds clings to a makeshift floating mat. Photograph: Secretaria de Estado de Seguranca Publica do Amazonas/Handout via Reuters

Will She Be The Next UN Secretary-General?

IMAGE: Rebeca Grynspan, Costa Rica's former vice president, reacts at a news conference in San Jose, where the government announced her nomination for United Nations secretary-general. Photograph: Mayela Lopez/Reuters

Mamdani Campaigns

IMAGE: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, seated left, rides the M57 bus on his way to a press conference about his proposal for free and fast buses in New York City. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Is Gautambhai Tired?

IMAGE: Businessman Gautam Adani yawns during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe, Raigad district, October 8, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Dubai Ladies' Rescue Team

IMAGE: Members of Dubai's first all-female land rescue team in action during practice in Dubai. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters

The Uncertainty Principle

IMAGE: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivers remarks ahead of the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings at the Milken Institute in Washington, DC, October 8, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

