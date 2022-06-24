A week after violent stir, IAF begins selection process under Agnipath scheme

The recruitment process in the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme got underway on Friday with the opening of the registration window, a week after violent protests rocked several states.

"Registration window to apply for #Agniveervayu is operational from 10 am today," the IAF said on Twitter.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme on June 14, the government had said youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the scheme.

A number of opposition parties and military experts had slammed the scheme, contending it will adversely impact the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.