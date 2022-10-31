News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Quick Lesson in Avionics For Modiji

A Quick Lesson in Avionics For Modiji

By REDIFF NEWS
October 31, 2022 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi laid the foundation stone in Vadodara on Sunday, October 30, 2022, for a facility to produce C-295 military transport aircraft.

 

IMAGE: An executive explains the manufacturing process to Modi, whose expression says it all. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The briefing continues for Modi, who has the reputation -- so those who work with him say -- of being a quick learner, who listens more than he speaks at briefings. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: No, Tata Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan is not wearing a half sleeve business suit. The bare arm behind Chandra belongs to a member of the Special Protection Group who protect the prime minister :)) Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: We know that feeling, Modiji. Which boy or man can resist the joy of having a toy plane in his hand? Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: That is what a C-295 military transport aircraft looks like in flight.
Thank you Raksha Mantriji for tweeting this pic. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Since the project is designed to manufacture aircraft for the Indian Air Force, we can understand Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's presence on stage, but what is Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia doing at the event? Unless, of course, Maharaj is required to be present at every ceremony involving flight.
The raksha mantri is seated second from left, the maharaja of Gwalior, second from right. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: We can understand Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's delight.
The Tata project is the second project originally meant to be set up in Maharashtra that has come election-bound Gujarat's way in recent weeks.
The assembly election schedule for Gujarat was predicted to be announced on Tuesday, November 1, but Sunday's unfortunate tragedy in Morbi, just a couple of hours after this event, we think, could delay the announcement by a day or two. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces
Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces
Gujarat wasn't even in race for Vedanta-Foxconn: Sena
Gujarat wasn't even in race for Vedanta-Foxconn: Sena
PM lays foundation of C-295 manufacturing facility
PM lays foundation of C-295 manufacturing facility
The Tallest Shiva Statue In The World
The Tallest Shiva Statue In The World
Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep
Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep
Collapsed Gujarat bridged lacked 'fitness' certificate
Collapsed Gujarat bridged lacked 'fitness' certificate
Dress Up For Halloween, Bollywood Style
Dress Up For Halloween, Bollywood Style
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shinde govt under fire as 4th project moves to Gujarat

Shinde govt under fire as 4th project moves to Gujarat

Shinde govt under Oppn fire for losing out on Foxconn

Shinde govt under Oppn fire for losing out on Foxconn

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances