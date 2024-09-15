A political leader offered support for PM post, but declined: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said a political leader once offered to support him if he were to enter the race for the prime minister's post, but he declined the offer stating he did not nurse such an ambition.

IMAGE: Nitin Gadkari meets Narendra D Modi after taking oath as a Union minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, June 9, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a journalism awards function in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday.

"I remember one incident -- I would not name anyone -- that person said 'if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you'," Gadkari said, without specifying when the conversation took place.

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support? To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," he said.

In his speech, the minister underlined the importance of ethics in both journalism and politics.

Recalling a meeting with a senior CPI functionary, Gadkari said he told the communist leader that late AB Bardhan was among the tallest politicians from Nagpur and Vidarbha.

When the leader expressed surprise saying Bardhan was an opponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gadkari said honest opposition should be respected.

"I said one should respect a person who opposes with honesty, because there is honesty in his opposition...one who opposes with dishonesty deserves no respect," the BJP leader said.

Comrade Bardhan was faithful to his ideology, and politics as well as journalism now lack such people, he said.

Democracy will be successful only when all the four pillars -- judiciary, executive, legislature and media -- follow ethics, Gadkari added.