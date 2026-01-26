HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9,550 kg of explosives seized on R-Day eve, major tragedy averted

9,550 kg of explosives seized on R-Day eve, major tragedy averted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
January 26, 2026 09:22 IST

Besides ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large quantity of explosive accessories, including nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @NagaurPolice/X

Key Points

  • 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate packed in 187 sacks was recovered from a field
  • Ammonium nitrate has previously been linked to major blast cases, including an explosion near Delhi's Red Fort in November 2025
  • Suleman Khan, a resident of Harsaur village, was arrested at the spot

Ahead of Republic Day, police in Rajasthan's Nagaur district seized a huge cache of explosives from a farm and arrested a man in connection with the recovery, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid late Saturday night in Harsaur village, where 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate packed in 187 sacks was recovered from a field, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said.

Ammonium nitrate has previously been linked to major blast cases, including an explosion near Delhi's Red Fort in November 2025, officials noted.

Suspect with criminal record arrested 

Suleman Khan, a resident of Harsaur village, was arrested at the spot. He has three previous criminal cases registered against him, the SP said.

Besides ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large quantity of explosive accessories, including nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire, officials said.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused was allegedly supplying explosives to people involved in legal and illegal mining activities, Kachhawa said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.

The SP further mentioned that Central agencies have been notified about the seizure and are expected to question Suleman as part of a wider probe. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
