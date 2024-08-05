News
Rediff.com  » News » 9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar

9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 05, 2024 09:24 IST
At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death and three others sustained injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar's Vaishali district, a senior official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image of Kanwariyas has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

 

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and three sustained severe injuries when a high tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station in Vaishali district.

"The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the Kanwariyas were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform jalabhishekh," Rambabu Baitha, sub-divisional officer of Hajipur-Sadar, told reporters.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added, and that the injured persons have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
