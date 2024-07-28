Ghaziabad: Ruckus after car hits kanwariyas, security beefed up

Police have intensified security in some areas of Ghaziabad district and imposed more traffic curbs after a car allegedly hit some kanwariyas in Muradnagar, who then thrashed the driver and vandalised the vehicle, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A police personnel keeps vigil as kanwariyas gather to collect water from the Ganga river during their Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan, in Haridwar on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The kanwariyas later blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut expressway in Ghaziabad, on which the incident took place, and created a ruckus, resulting in a traffic jam, the official said.

Two companies of Provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at Ganga canal bridge of Muradnagar town, adjacent to Rawali road, and security has been beefed up in other areas of the district as well in view of the sensitive situation after the incident, said Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The incident took place on Saturday near Rawali Road in Muradnagar when the car hit some Kanwariyas, and the 'kanwar' (pot) being carried by one them allegedly broke.

The enraged Kanwariyas then dragged out the driver from the vehicle and thrashed him, he said.

They also allegedly vandalised the car and overturned it, Mishra said.

The car owner, identified as Naubahar Singh (40), a native of Muradnagar, was also in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The driver was driving the car allegedly in an inebriated state and on the wrong side, the officer said.

The kanwariyas also blocked the Delhi-Meerut expressway, causing traffic snarls.

Traffic was resumed after the police personnel pacified the kanwariyas and provided them holy Ganga waterkept in reserve at a police station.

"Arrangements have been made to prevent entry of vehicle on the road from Kadrabad village of Modinagar to every entry point of Ghaziabad district to Meerut road trisection, Mohan nagar, Loni road, Link road, UP-Delhi border up to Dilshad garden," the CP said.

"To ensure this traffic plan, civil and traffic police will keep extra vigil. On the exit point of the mixed population, volunteers of civil societies of that area will help the police and inform any untoward activity in the area," the officer added.

Mishra also said that all schools and institutes in Ghaziabad district will remain closed from July 29 to August 2 as movement of their buses and vehicles will not be allowed on the roads due to anticipated increase in movement of kanwariyas.

The Kanwar Yatra will end on August 2 with the observance of Sawan Shivratri when kanwariyas will perform 'jalabhishek' by offering holy water to Lord Shiva.