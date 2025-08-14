HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
85 sarpanchs invited to I-Day celebrations as special guests

85 sarpanchs invited to I-Day celebrations as special guests

August 14, 2025 15:53 IST

Eighty-five village sarpanchs from 26 states and Union territories have been invited as special guests to witness the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in recognition of their pioneering contributions to rural transformation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

The initiative, part of the government's tradition of honouring grassroots leaders, acknowledges the sarpanchs for advancing sanitation, safe drinking water, women's empowerment, and sustainable governance at the village level, Jal Shakti ministry officials said.

All the selected panchayats have been declared ODF Plus under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) and certified under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as 'Har Ghar Jal' villages.

 

Among the invitees is Prema Devi, mukhiya of Motipur gram panchayat in Bihar's Samastipur, whose leadership has made her village a model of waste-to-energy and water management.

From Rajasthan, Kusum Singh of Rarah Gram Panchayat in Bharatpur has combined her nursing background with technology-driven governance.

In Gujarat, Sultanpur village under Sarpanch Shashikant Bhupendrabhai Patel has emerged as a model of environmental responsibility. The panchayat passed a resolution against plastic, promoted cloth bags, and built a community toilet with Braille signage -- the first of its kind in the state, the officials said.

Maharashtra's Nigve Dumala gram panchayat in Kolhapur, led by Deepali Uttam Chougule, has achieved near-total sanitation coverage with solid waste segregation and recycling systems.

The officials said the invitation of these sarpanchs highlights how rural India is driving the country's progress through inclusive and sustainable practices.

In the run-up to August 15, the department of drinking water and sanitation, in partnership with the ministry of culture, is also conducting the campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhata,' linking national pride with WaSH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) goals for every rural household, the officials said.

The ministry officials interacted with the sarpanchs on Thursday.

Source: PTI
