8 Islamic nations agree to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump waves as he attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21, 2026. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Foreign ministers of eight Islamic countries including Arab nations have welcomed the invitation from United States President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace' to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan, reaffirming their collective support for ongoing international efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates welcome the invitation extended to their leaders by Trump.

"The Ministers announce their countries' shared decision to join the Board of Peace. Each country will sign the joining documents according to their respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, that have already announced to join," The statement said.

The ministers reiterate their countries' support for the peace efforts led by President Trump, and reaffirm their countries' commitment to supporting the implementation of the mission of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration, as set out in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, aimed at consolidating a permanent ceasefire, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region.

What is the Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace led by Trump was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Since then, the Trump administration's ambitions have ballooned into a more sprawling concept, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting the board will soon broker global conflicts, like a pseudo-UN Security Council.

Trump's 'Board of Peace' is being projected by Washington, DC as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculation that it could throw a challenge to the United Nations.

Originally, the new body was to be tasked to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza's redevelopment as the strip was devastated during the two years of Israeli military offensive.

The Financial Times, quoting from the 'charter' of the Board, said this week that it is 'an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict'

The top level of the Board will consist 'exclusively' of heads of state under Trump's leadership, the newspaper quoted a White House official as saying.

The Trump administration has already announced that the 'Board of Peace' will play an essential role in fulfilling Trump's 20-point plan of providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources and ensuring accountability as 'Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development'.

The 20-point plan includes making Gaza a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and redeveloping it for the benefit of the people of the strip.

The White House last week announced forming a founding executive board to operationalise the Board of Peace's vision.

The members of the executive committee included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British prime minister Tony Blair, US special envoy to the Middle-East Steve Witkoff, businessman and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and World Bank president Ajay Banga.

The other two members of the committee are Marc Rowan, the CEO of New York-headquartered private equity firm Apollo Global Management, and Robert Gabriel, a US national security adviser.

The executive board will oversee another administrative group called the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

With inputs from PTI