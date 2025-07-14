HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 8 Indians Arrested In California For Kidnapping

8 Indians Arrested In California For Kidnapping

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 14:35 IST

x

Eight gang members of Indian origin have been arrested for alleged kidnapping-related incidents across San Joaquin county in California.

IMAGE: Some of the suspects arrested by the San Joaquin county sheriff's office. Photograph: Kind courtesy SJSheriff/X/Video Grab
 

'All suspects were booked into the San Joaquin county jail on a range of serious felony charges,' the San Joaquin county sheriff's office said.

The charges include kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a crime, preventing or dissuading a witness, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, making criminal threats, and felony gang enhancements.

Additional weapons-related offences include possession of a machine gun, illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacture and sale of high-capacity magazines, and carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun.

Authorities seized a cache of firearms and ammunition during the raids, including five handguns -- one of which was a fully automatic Glock -- an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and over $15,000 in cash.

IMAGE: The suspects being led away. Photograph: Kind courtesy SJSheriff/X/Video Grab

This takedown was part of the FBI's 'Summer Heat' initiative, a nationwide crackdown on violent offenders and gang activity. The programme, spearheaded by FBI Director Kash Patel, aims to reduce violent crime and restore safety in communities affected by gang violence.

'This operation is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and commitment to public safety,' said a spokesperson for the San Joaquin county sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office has not ruled out additional arrests.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

300 trafficked Indians revolt in Cambodia, many held
300 trafficked Indians revolt in Cambodia, many held
Indian student arrested by masked US agents from near home
Indian student arrested by masked US agents from near home
Indian self-deports after US revokes visa for Hamas support
Indian self-deports after US revokes visa for Hamas support
MIT expels Indian-origin student for essay on Palestine
MIT expels Indian-origin student for essay on Palestine
US consulate grants visa to injured Indian student's kin
US consulate grants visa to injured Indian student's kin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Mac 'N' Cheese Day: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Is Just 7.8mm Slim

webstory image 3

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

VIDEOS

Omar Abdullah shares video of grappling with cops0:05

Omar Abdullah shares video of grappling with cops

360 deg view, AI, ultra-clear footage: Railways to install CCTV in all coaches 2:42

360 deg view, AI, ultra-clear footage: Railways to...

Varanasi: Drone visuals from the sacred Ganga Ghats and Godowlia Chowk area3:47

Varanasi: Drone visuals from the sacred Ganga Ghats and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD