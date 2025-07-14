8 Indians Arrested In California For Kidnapping

Eight gang members of Indian origin have been arrested for alleged kidnapping-related incidents across San Joaquin county in California.

IMAGE: Some of the suspects arrested by the San Joaquin county sheriff's office. Photograph: Kind courtesy SJSheriff/X/Video Grab

'All suspects were booked into the San Joaquin county jail on a range of serious felony charges,' the San Joaquin county sheriff's office said.

The charges include kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a crime, preventing or dissuading a witness, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, making criminal threats, and felony gang enhancements.

Additional weapons-related offences include possession of a machine gun, illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacture and sale of high-capacity magazines, and carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun.

Authorities seized a cache of firearms and ammunition during the raids, including five handguns -- one of which was a fully automatic Glock -- an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and over $15,000 in cash.

IMAGE: The suspects being led away. Photograph: Kind courtesy SJSheriff/X/Video Grab

This takedown was part of the FBI's 'Summer Heat' initiative, a nationwide crackdown on violent offenders and gang activity. The programme, spearheaded by FBI Director Kash Patel, aims to reduce violent crime and restore safety in communities affected by gang violence.

'This operation is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and commitment to public safety,' said a spokesperson for the San Joaquin county sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office has not ruled out additional arrests.