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8 Hottest Places On Earth Are In India This April!

By The Rediff News Bureau
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 21:42 IST

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On April 27, 2026 did the world witness truly unprecedented weather patterns?

According to data compiled by AQI.in, that monitors India’s air, every single city on the list of the world’s hottest places were in India.

Where were the usual contenders from the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa or Australia? Startlingly absent.

Instead, India alone filled all 50 spots raising pressing questions about the scale, intensity and shifting geography of extreme heat.

Here are 8 Indian places that are hard hit…

Summer Heat

Photograph: ANI Photo

1. Banda, Uttar Pradesh

Scorching conditions grip Banda as temperatures soar to a blistering average of 40.5°C, with highs touching a punishing 46.2°C!! Dry winds and low humidity, makes it one of the fiercest heat zones this April.

Amravati

Photograph: Kind courtesy iMahesh/Wikimedia Commons

2. Amravati, Maharashtra

Sizzling under the blazing sun, this Maharashtrian metro is recording an average of 39.5°C with a maximum of 44.3°C. With UV levels peaking at 10.3, the heat feels sharp, intense and relentless through the day.

Kanpur

Photograph: Kind courtesy NiteshSingh6789/Wikimedia Commons

3. Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Another Uttar Pradesh city is fainting in this heat, clocking a 39.5°C average. Maximum temperatures climb past 46.1°C, while dry winds amplify the severe summer temperatures.

Yavatmal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitin Bhagwate/Wikimedia Commons

4. Yavatmal, Maharashtra

The Vidarbha town recorded an average temperature of 39.4°C, with the mercury shooting to as high as 43.5°C. While strong UV exposure at 10.1 defines the place’s harsh April climate.

Akola

Photograph: Kind courtesy India Rail Info

5. Akola, Maharashtra

Firmly in the grip of Vidarbha-style extreme heat, the temperatures are averaging at 39.3°C with a maximum of 44.3°C. With UV levels among the highest on the list at 10.7, stepping outdoors feels like walking into a furnace.

Fatehpur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mike Sangma/Pexels

6. Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh

Temperatures are pushing beyond 46.1°C at peak, while averages hover around 39.1°C in the UP town between the Ganga and the Yamuna, near Lucknow.

Etawah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anup Sadi/Wikimedia Commons

7. Etawah, Uttar Pradesh

On the Yamuna and close to the UP-MP state border, Etawah struggles with daytime heat nearing 46°C, with an average of 38.8°C, paired with unusually strong hot winds locally called loo, that offer little comfort.

Noida

Photograph: Kind courtesy Santosh4118/Wikimedia Commons

8. Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Part of the National Capital Region, Noida is presently going through 38.7°C days with a maximum temperature of 44.1°C. High UV levels and dry air dominate, ensuring that the NCR satellite city endures a harsh summer spell.

The Rediff News Bureau

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