Home  » News » '7 brand new planes were down': Trump on India-Pak war

Last updated on: October 29, 2025 10:56 IST

United States President Donald Trump said that 'seven brand new' planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict without specifying to which country they belonged, while once again claiming to resolve the war between the 'two big nuclear powers'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 29, 2025. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

While speaking at a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday, Trump said, "Seven planes were shot down, seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it .. two big nuclear powers."

The US President reiterated that he used trade to resolve the war between India and Pakistan.

 

"I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister, a very nice man, a very good man, and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting," Trump said.

Trump said that India and Pakistan argued that war has nothing to do with trade with the US.

"(They said)one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other 'two nuclear powers' we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually," the US President said.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after a 'long night' of talks mediated by Washington, DC, he has repeated his claim dozens of times that he 'helped settle' the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
