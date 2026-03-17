HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 60-foot iron bridge collapses into drain in Delhi, woman dies

60-foot iron bridge collapses into drain in Delhi, woman dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 14:35 IST

x

A tragic bridge collapse in Delhi's Roop Nagar resulted in the death of a woman, prompting a swift response from rescue teams and an investigation into the cause of the incident.

A 60-foot iron bridge collapses in Delhi

IMAGE: Rescue teams conducts an operation after a 60-foot iron bridge collapsed in the Roop Nagar area of north Delhi. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A 60-foot iron bridge collapsed in the Roop Nagar area of north Delhi.
  • A woman died after falling into the 'nala' below the collapsed bridge.
  • Rescue teams, including the NDRF and Delhi Fire Service, were deployed to the scene.
  • Authorities have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the bridge collapse.

A 60-foot iron bridge over a 'nala' collapsed in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, killing a woman, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The woman, who was a beggar around 50 years of age, died when the structure collapsed and she fell into the 'nala' below.

Rescue teams who were at the spot to locate her retrieved her body. She was declared dead at the spot, the DFS officer said.

The DFS said it received a call regarding the bridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

NDRF, Delhi Police On The Spot 

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

Officials said the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, adding that a detailed inspection will be carried out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Flyover collapse tragedy: Rescue operations commence
Flyover collapse tragedy: Rescue operations commence
Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB
Biker dies after falling into 15-ft-deep pit dug by DJB
Noida techie death: Car pulled out of pit after 3 days
Noida techie death: Car pulled out of pit after 3 days
If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie
If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie
'Roads, bridges kill, water kills': Rahul on Noida techie death
'Roads, bridges kill, water kills': Rahul on Noida techie death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for transformative philanthropy1:19

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for...

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai0:19

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai

Manisha Rani Stuns in Traditional Look at Iftar Party1:09

Manisha Rani Stuns in Traditional Look at Iftar Party

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO