HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Search Underway for Six Missing Students After UP Board Exam

Search Underway for Six Missing Students After UP Board Exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 16:43 IST

A frantic search is underway in Uttar Pradesh after six female students mysteriously disappeared following their class 12th board examination, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about their whereabouts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six female students from Chandpur and Himpur in Uttar Pradesh are missing after their class 12th board exam.
  • The students disappeared after the Sanskrit exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated a search operation, including phone surveillance, to find the missing students.
  • One of the students' mobile phones was initially traced to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, before being switched off.
  • Multiple police teams are involved in the search for the students, who are believed to be friends from surrounding rural areas.

Six female students who left their college in Chandpur in Bijnor district after appearing in the class 12th board examinations have gone missing, police said, adding that the students did not return home after the exam held on the final day of the session.

SHO of Chandpur police station Amit Kumar, on Friday, said that the Sanskrit exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education took place on Thursday evening.

 

When the six students, who are from the Chandpur and Himpur areas, did not return home after the exam, their families conducted a thorough search. Eventually, in the late evening, they filed a formal complaint with the police.

Initially, the families initiated a search on their own; however, upon failing to obtain any information regarding their whereabouts, they alerted the local police station.

Police Investigation and Search Efforts

According to the police, a case was registered, and a search operation for the students has been initiated. The police are using phone surveillance technology to assist in the investigation. One of the students' mobile phones was traced to Uttarakhand.

Police sources said that the students reside in the surrounding rural areas and are friends.

Initially, the mobile location of one device was traced to Haridwar, but all mobile phones have since been turned off. Several police teams have been formed to search for the students.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

17 arrested for UP English question paper leak, NSA invoked, STF to probe
17 arrested for UP English question paper leak, NSA invoked, STF to probe
2 teen girls buried in Unnao under heavy security blanket
2 teen girls buried in Unnao under heavy security blanket
Unnao: Murder case booked, no apparent injury marks on girls' bodies
Unnao: Murder case booked, no apparent injury marks on girls' bodies
Five Odisha Students Drown in Koraput and Mayurbhanj Districts
Five Odisha Students Drown in Koraput and Mayurbhanj Districts
Odisha: Two Students Flee Homes to Avoid Exams, Found Safe
Odisha: Two Students Flee Homes to Avoid Exams, Found Safe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Nature's Snow Fury: Drass in Kargil Hit by Heavy Snowfall1:52

Nature's Snow Fury: Drass in Kargil Hit by Heavy Snowfall

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO