Odisha: Two Students Flee Homes to Avoid Exams, Found Safe

Two Class 7 students in Odisha, fearing their annual exams, ran away from home but were safely rescued by police, highlighting the pressures students face.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Class 7 students ran away from their homes in Bhubaneswar to avoid their annual examinations.

The girls were rescued from a relative's house in the Angul district of Odisha.

Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the girls' rescue.

The girls were found using human intelligence and technical support.

The students were reunited with their parents after verification and legal formalities.

Two Class-7 girls who fled from their homes here to avoid annual examinations were rescued from the house of a relative of one of them in Odisha's Angul district, the police said on Sunday.

The two girls left their homes under Maitri Vihar police station area for school at about 10 am on Thursday, but did not return home, the police said. They were rescued on Saturday.

The girls' parents lodged a missing diary with the police after they failed to find their wards despite a thorough search. The police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the rescue of the two friends.

Rescue Operation and Investigation

"Using human intelligence and technical support, we rescued the two from Kishore Nagar of Angul district on Saturday," said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the annual examination of the girls was scheduled to start from March 9. As both of them were weak in studies, they left home to avoid the examination, he said.

Both girls have been reunited with their parents after verification and legal formalities, the police officer said.