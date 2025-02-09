5L ineligible women dropped from Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin scheme

The number of beneficiaries of Maharashtra government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has come down from 2.46 crore in December 2024 to 2.41 crore last month after five lakh women were found ineligible for various reasons, a Women and Child Development official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Then Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and WCD minister Aditi Tatkare handed over a Ladki Bahin scheme's money to the beneficiaries. Photograph: @iAditiTatkare/X

While a cumulative sum of Rs 450 crore has been transferred into the accounts of these women between July and December last year, the amount has not been taken back and the state government has no intention to do it either, reiterated WCD minister Aditi Tatkare.

Under the scheme, women in the 21-65 age group with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 per month as aid. Other conditions of eligibility include not having a four-wheeler and not having any member of the family in government service.

"Those who have been declared ineligible will not receive further benefits, but it will not be appropriate to take back the amount already deposited," Tatkari said.

Of the 5 lakh women who were deemed ineligible, 1.5 lakh were found to be above the age of 65, while 1.6 lakh either had a four-wheeler or were beneficiaries of other government schemes like the Namo Shetkari Yojana, the official said.

Some 2.3 lakh women were receiving benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Scheme, making them ineligible for Ladki Bahin scheme, the official added.

Launched in July last year, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which aims to financially empower women, has been touted as one of the primary reasons for the Mahayuti's sweeping win in the November assembly polls. The ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly.

During the assembly poll campaign, Mahayuti leaders promised to hike the monthly aid from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100.

However, the scheme has been attacked by the opposition over its financial viability in a state where the fiscal deficit has touched Rs 2 lakh crore.