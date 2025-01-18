Next Laadki Baahin Payout Will Come In...

The Maharashtra government has announced that it will keep its commitment to transfer money women under the Majhi Laadki Baahin Yojana.

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was stated by Maharashtra's Minister for Women Aditi S Tatkare on her 'X' handle.

The announcement has come as good news for the women of Maharashtra who did not get any money under the Majhi Laadki Baahin Yojana from December 2024.

'All eligible women in the scheme will benefit by January 26, 2025. The state cabinet has also approved a fund of Rs 3,690 crore for this scheme,' Tatkare tweeted.

The minister did not clarify how much money will be deposited in each eligible woman's bank account.

Majhi Laadki Baahin Yojana was launched by then state chief minister Eknath Shinde in July 2024.

Before the model code of conduct for the assembly elections kicked in, the state government deposited Rs 1,500 into the bank account of every woman who had applied for the scheme.

In August 2024, 24.32 million women benefited from the scheme.

Many poll pundits believed the Laadki Baahin Yojana was a game changer for the ruling Mahayuti alliance which swept the assembly elections. The Mahayuti comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

After the assembly elections it was doubted if the state government would be able to continue with the scheme as the Mahayuti had promised to hike the deposit to Rs 2,100 in its election manifesto if re-elected.

Ajit Pawar, then and now Maharashtra's finance minister, had told this correspondent before the elections that the Mahayuti government would not discontinue the scheme.

The state government has not declared how much money it will deposit in the bank account of every eligible woman, but going by the Mahayuti election manifesto it looks like it will be Rs 2,100 per month.