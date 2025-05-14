HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 58 arrested so far in Assam for 'defending Pakistan'

58 arrested so far in Assam for 'defending Pakistan'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 14, 2025 10:07 IST

x

Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for "sympathising with Pakistan, taking the total number of arrests to 58 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

IMAGE: Locals inspect a wreckage in Pampore near Srinagar in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', May 7, 2025.Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Both the arrested persons hail from Sonitpur district, Sarma said in a post on X.

 

58 Pak sympathisers are behind bars. They will also receive special care for their anti-national activities, he said on Tuesday.

Sarma said the state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared.

The chief minister had last week said at a press conference here that provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on some of those arrested.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck popular tourist spot Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'At Some Point War May Be Thrust On You'
'At Some Point War May Be Thrust On You'
Pak expels Indian diplomat hours after Delhi's move
Pak expels Indian diplomat hours after Delhi's move
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

webstory image 2

10 Countries Where Partners Cheat The Most

webstory image 3

9 Best Wireless Earbuds

VIDEOS

'IAF has made India proud': PM Modi hails Op Sindoor at Adampur AFS3:12

'IAF has made India proud': PM Modi hails Op Sindoor at...

Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with his signature swag and tight security1:01

Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with his signature...

Anushka Sen looks hot in a red backless bodycon dress1:00

Anushka Sen looks hot in a red backless bodycon dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD