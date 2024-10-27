News
50 flights get bomb threats on Sunday; 375 flights in 14 days

50 flights get bomb threats on Sunday; 375 flights in 14 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 27, 2024 18:24 IST
At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to sources.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

 

Akasa Air on Sunday said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations.

The sources in the know said IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights.

Against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said the Centre was mulling steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

Speaking to mediapersons here after formally inaugurating two flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

"We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days," he said.

As of Saturday, in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform 'X' is being sought.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
