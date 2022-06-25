5 Sena men detained for vandalising Shinde's son's office

At least five Shiv Sena supporters were detained on Saturday in Thane district for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde gather outside his residence in Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

The incident took place at the Gol Maidan office in Ulhasnagar of the LS MP at 1pm and a video of it had gone viral on social media soon after.

It showed some persons throwing stones at the office, damaging a board and also shouting pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans

In the video, four policemen can be seen chasing away the group, comprising eight to ten persons.

Five Sena supporters have been detained for the incident and further probe was underway, an Ulhasnagar police official said.

Besides, posters of Eknath Shinde were blackened in Navi Mumbai, and similar reports have also come in from Nagpur and Nashik.

At least 20 Sena supporters, including some office-bearers, were detained on Friday for vandalising the office board of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Nehrunagar in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said.

They were let off with a warning, the Mumbai police official added.

Meanwhile, scores of supporters of Eknath Shinde assembled near his house in Thane district with saffron flags and large portraits of party founder Bal Thackeray and regional strongman Anand Dighe.

Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde said Sena leaders and ordinary Sainiks suffered a lot at the hands of the NCP after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed post the state Assembly polls in late 2019.

He claimed NCP, which holds the finance portfolio in the Thackeray government, did not allot funds to constituencies of Sena MLAs, and meetings and efforts within the Thackeray-led party to set things right were in vain.

The MP claimed all disgruntled segments of the Sena were rallying around Shinde as they had confidence in him that he would deliver justice to the party cadre.

Around 40 Sena MLAs and 10 Independent legislators were with Shinde, the Kalyan MP claimed.

Shrikant Shinde said there was a calculated attempt to create a law and order situation in the state, and decried attacks on the offices of some of the rebel MLAs.

He said supporters of the rebel group were quiet on the directives of Shinde and due to the path shown by Dighe, a hugely popular leader who died in 2001 and is considered the mentor of the former.

Despite some people calling him a traitor and betrayer, Shinde continues to assert that he is a loyal Shiv Sainik, the Lok Sabha MP said.

Shrikant Shinde made light of threats from some segments of the Sena that rebel MLAs would not be allowed to roam around freely in Maharashtra.