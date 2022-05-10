Don't mess with us, learn from Mohali attack, SFJ warns Himachal CM

Banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice in an audio message has asked Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to learn from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and to not start a conflict with the pro-Khalistan group.

IMAGE: Khalistan flags being put up on the boundary wall of Himachal Pradesh assembly in Dharamshala, May 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the audio message sent to some media-persons of the state, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened Thakur with 'violence' if he takes any action against raising of the Khalistani flag in Dharamshala.

Referring to Monday's rocket-propelled grenade attack at the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, he said, "It could have been Shimla also."

SFJ also announced that it will announce the date for a referendum on Khalistan in Himachal Pradesh from Paonta Sahib in June -- on the '38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.'

The SFJ had recently put Khalistan flags on the gates of the winter Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.