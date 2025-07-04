479 farmers die by suicide in Mar, April alone in Maha!

A total of 479 farmer suicides were reported in Maharashtra in March and April this year, state relief and rehabilitation minister Makrand Patil said in the assembly on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a written reply during Question Hour, he said 250 farmer suicides were reported in March in Marathwada and Vidarbha, while 229 suicides were reported statewide in April.

Of the 250 cases in March, 102 were found to be eligible for financial aid as per government rules, with amounts being disbursed in 77 cases.

A total of 62 were found to be ineligible, while inquiries are pending in 86 cases, Patil added.

"In April, 229 farmers committed suicide. Of these, 74 were found to be eligible for aid. Funds were released in 33 of these 74 cases," the minister informed the House.

As per a government resolution of January 24, 2006, farmer suicides due to crop failure, inability to repay loan from nationalised and cooperative banks or licensed money lenders, burgeoning debt etc, are considered eligible for financial aid.

The kin of such farmers are given Rs 1 lakh.

A hike in the financial aid is not under consideration, the minister said.