News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 41 firms facing probe donated Rs 2,471 cr to BJP: Petitioners

41 firms facing probe donated Rs 2,471 cr to BJP: Petitioners

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 22, 2024 21:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Forty-one companies facing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the I-T department gave Rs 2,471 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party through electoral bonds, and Rs 1,698 crore of it was donated after raids by these agencies, civil society activists who challenged the poll funding scheme in the Supreme Court claimed on Friday.

IMAGE: Former MP Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan travels with his wife Sadhna Singh by train to Vidisha to campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal, March 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the media after the Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioners in the court, said at least 30 shell companies purchased electoral bonds worth over Rs 143 crore.

 

He said 33 groups which have got 172 major contracts and project approvals from the government also made donations through electoral bonds.

"They have got a total of Rs 3.7 lakh crore in projects and contracts, in exchange for Rs 1,751 crore electoral bond donations to the BJP," he alleged.

Bhushan also claimed that 41 companies which faced raids by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department gave Rs 2,471 crore to the BJP, and Rs 1,698 crore of it was given after these raids and Rs 121 crore was given in the three months immediately after the raids.

In at least 49 cases, Bhushan alleged, Rs 62,000 crore in postpaid contracts/project approvals were given by the Centre or BJP-led state governments, for which Rs 580 crore in "kickbacks" in the form of electoral bonds were given to the BJP within three months.

Bhushan claimed Kalpataru Group gave Rs 5.5 crore to the BJP within three months of an I-T Department raid on it on August 3 last year.

"Future Gaming gave Rs 60 crore to the BJP within three months of I-T and ED raids on November 12, 2023 and December 1, 2021 respectively. Aurobindo Pharma gave Rs 5 crore to the BJP within three months of ED raid on November 10, 2022," he added.

Calling the electoral bonds scheme the biggest scam of Independent India, Bhushan alleged four categories of corruption was done through it.

"The first is chanda do, dhanda lo (give donation and get business), the second is hafta-vasuli (extortion), the third is theka lo, rishwat do (bag contract, give bribe), and farzi company," he said.

Another petitioner, Jagdeep Chhokar, Founder Member and Trustee of poll rights NGO Association of Democratic Reforms, said data that has come out after the Supreme Court verdict is "just the tip of the iceberg".

"No one can say after the verdict that the corporate-political nexus does not exist in the country," he said.

RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, also a petitioner in the case, demanded an independent probe into the matter.

"Who will investigate the investigator? An independent SIT should for formed to look into the corruption through electoral bonds," she said.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bonds scheme calling it "unconstitutional", and ordered the release of all details related to the bonds purchased and redeemed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rs 4000 cr missing link in electoral bonds data
Rs 4000 cr missing link in electoral bonds data
'No one knows who funds the BJP'
'No one knows who funds the BJP'
Qwik Supply gave Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 cr to Sena
Qwik Supply gave Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 cr to Sena
BJD-BJP poll alliance talks fail, both to go solo
BJD-BJP poll alliance talks fail, both to go solo
PIX, CSK vs RCB: Rawat, Karthik power Bengaluru
PIX, CSK vs RCB: Rawat, Karthik power Bengaluru
Hyderabad co got big projects close to bond purchases
Hyderabad co got big projects close to bond purchases
Court sends Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28
Court sends Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Companies that donated to BJP got big projects: Cong

Companies that donated to BJP got big projects: Cong

Zojila tunnel firm donated highest amount to BJP

Zojila tunnel firm donated highest amount to BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances