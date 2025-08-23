4-year-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai

The body of a four-year-old boy was found in a garbage bin kept inside the toilet of an express train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai early on Saturday, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body was found in an air-conditioned coach of Kushinagar Express (22537) that runs daily between Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and the LTT.

A public relations officer of the Central Railway the cleaning staff found the body of the boy in one of the toilets of B2 coach of the express around 6 am during the sanitation process.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) immediately contacted the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the recovery of the body and a complaint was lodged, he said.

"The GRP is carrying out an investigation into the matter. The RPF has filed a complaint after the recovery of the body," he said.

Kushinagar Express is one of the popular trains connecting North India from Mumbai.