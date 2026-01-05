Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra triggers fire; no casualties

A gas pipeline leak at a well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, operated by ONGC's production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, triggered a fire on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, according to preliminary information shared by an official of the Maharatna public sector company.

Following the gas leak and the subsequent fire, senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village, where the blaze broke out at Well Mori-5, the official said.

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," the official told PTI.

ONGC officials have reached the site to assess the situation and analyse the cause of the incident, he added.

The Konaseema district administration is also responding to the incident and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site.

"An incident of gas leakage during workover operations at Well Mori-5 was reported by the PEC operator, Deep Industries Limited, at the Mori field," ONGC said in a press release.

The well is located in a remote area, with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 600 metres.

The affected area has been cordoned off, cooling operations have commenced, and ONGC has mobilised its Crisis Management Teams (CMT and RCMT), the oil and gas major said.

Preparatory work is underway to facilitate well control and, if required, capping of the well. ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, the release said.

Mobilisation arrangements have been activated to support advanced well-control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment.

ONGC's senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, while additional equipment is being mobilised from nearby locations, including Narsapuram in West Godavari district.

Deep Industries Ltd, a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC, had secured a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, the official said.