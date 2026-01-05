HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra triggers fire; no casualties

Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra triggers fire; no casualties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 19:03 IST

x

A gas pipeline leak at a well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, operated by ONGC's production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, triggered a fire on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, according to preliminary information shared by an official of the Maharatna public sector company.

 

Following the gas leak and the subsequent fire, senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village, where the blaze broke out at Well Mori-5, the official said.

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," the official told PTI.

ONGC officials have reached the site to assess the situation and analyse the cause of the incident, he added.

The Konaseema district administration is also responding to the incident and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site.

"An incident of gas leakage during workover operations at Well Mori-5 was reported by the PEC operator, Deep Industries Limited, at the Mori field," ONGC said in a press release.

The well is located in a remote area, with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 600 metres.

The affected area has been cordoned off, cooling operations have commenced, and ONGC has mobilised its Crisis Management Teams (CMT and RCMT), the oil and gas major said.

Preparatory work is underway to facilitate well control and, if required, capping of the well. ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, the release said.

Mobilisation arrangements have been activated to support advanced well-control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment.

ONGC's senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, while additional equipment is being mobilised from nearby locations, including Narsapuram in West Godavari district.

Deep Industries Ltd, a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC, had secured a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai
4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai
Massive fire at ONGC's Surat plant after 3 blasts
Massive fire at ONGC's Surat plant after 3 blasts
SEE: Massive fire rages at Assam oil well
SEE: Massive fire rages at Assam oil well
US to join efforts to control Assam oil well fire
US to join efforts to control Assam oil well fire
Assam gas well 'killed', fire fully doused
Assam gas well 'killed', fire fully doused

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Security forces on high alert in Bhaderwah valley after fresh snowfall attracts tourists3:11

Security forces on high alert in Bhaderwah valley after...

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance1:21

Kiara Advani Stuns in Off-White Elegance

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' festival in Tiruchirappalli1:32

Amit Shah participates in 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO