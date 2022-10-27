News
Rediff.com  » News » 4 non-BJP states skip home ministry's 'chintan shivir'

4 non-BJP states skip home ministry's 'chintan shivir'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 27, 2022 18:07 IST
Most of the non-Bharatiya Janata Party chief ministers holding the charge of their home departments on Thursday skipped the chintan shivir of home ministers of all states organised by the Centre in Haryana's Surajkund.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day chintan shivir of home ministers in Surajkund, Haryana, October 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Non-BJP chief ministers holding the home portfolios are Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha) and MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu).

 

Only two non-BJP chief ministers -- Punjab's Bhagwant Mann and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan -- attended the conference being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The rest of the non-BJP states were either represented by a cabinet minister or a minister of state holding charge of the home department.

Apart from Mann and Vijayan, the chief ministers who are attending the two-day conference which began on Thursday are Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), N Biren Singh (Manipur), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Manik Saha (Tripura), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim).

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the administrator of Chandigarh, also attended the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Phadnavis and deputy CM of Nagaland Y Patton also attended the meeting.

During the 'Chintan Shivir', a host of internal security issues including checking cybercrimes, ensuring women's security and coastal security will be discussed, according to officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
