35 luxury cars at Guj school farewell spark row; 22 seized, parents booked

The police in Surat registered cases against the parents after a group of Class 12 students went to the school farewell function in a convoy of 35 high-end cars while performing stunts on the way, an official said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Maxim Zmeyev/Reuters

As many as 22 cars have been seized, he said.

The action was taken after a video showing underage school boys driving cars such as BMW, Maserati, Mercedes and Porsche on a city road on February 7 went viral.

Some of them were seen holding smoke guns in their hands while sitting dangerously on car doors or sticking out their heads through the sunroof.

As per the police, they were on their way to attend a farewell function at Fountainhead School in Olpad area of the city.

After the video shocked many people in the city, the school management clarified that students had been categorically asked not to drive to the school even if they have a driving license.

Six First Information Reports were registered at the Pal police station on Wednesday, said deputy commissioner of police RP Barot.

"We identified 26 of the 35 cars, and have detained 22 of them so far. Their owners were issued notices. In the video, three students can be seen driving, while other cars were being driven by (hired) drivers. These three students did not have driving licences," Barot told reporters.

FIRs were registered against the parents of these three boys for letting them drive without a licence under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (`actions that endanger the safety of others or human life').

"We have also filed another three FIRs against the drivers of three cars which were used for performing stunts, such as sitting on the door. They were booked under section 281 (rash or negligent driving). These stunts could have ended in serious injuries or even death," said DCP Barot.