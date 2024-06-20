News
Rediff.com  » News » Death toll rises to 29 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Death toll rises to 29 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2024 10:14 IST
Twenty nine people have died after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi, district collector M S Prasanth said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A victim being taken to Kallakurichi Government Medical College. Photograph: ANI on X

Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi, the top district official said that 109 people are being treated in a number of hospitals and the status of those in a critical stage 'keeps changing' and it would be updated later.

 

He added sufficient medial professionals, including specialists have from nearby government medical colleges have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more number of ambulances with life-support have been stationed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
