Rediff.com  » News » 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Kerala

300 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 21, 2023 12:01 IST
Kerala reported 300 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Thursday.

IMAGE: An artist An artist from the Gurukul School of Art makes a painting to spread awareness on taking precaution after the recent detection of Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Of the 358 COVID infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 300 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,341, as per the ministry website.

 

With the three deaths reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,059.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 211. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,414 till date.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Veena George said that despite the increase in COVID cases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the hospitals were well-prepared to handle the virus infection.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
