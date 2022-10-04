News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 04, 2022 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states that cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information.

"The 2022 #NobelPrize laureates in physics have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize said in a tweet.

Intense research and development are underway to utilise the special properties of individual particle systems to construct quantum computers, improve measurements, build quantum networks and establish secure quantum encrypted communication.

 

Last year, Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the Nobel Prize for Physics, "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won it "for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming".

Giorgio Parisi was awarded the Nobel "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Discovering the universe, one particle at a time
Discovering the universe, one particle at a time
Why blue LEDs are worth a Nobel Prize
Why blue LEDs are worth a Nobel Prize
Don't mock India's scientific past!
Don't mock India's scientific past!
Delhi LG orders probe into AAP's free power scheme
Delhi LG orders probe into AAP's free power scheme
U'khand avalanche: 10 mountaineers killed, many stuck
U'khand avalanche: 10 mountaineers killed, many stuck
Markets rebound over 2%; Sensex spurts 1,277 points
Markets rebound over 2%; Sensex spurts 1,277 points
30% of two-wheelers will be electric by 2030: Study
30% of two-wheelers will be electric by 2030: Study
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

MUST READ: 10 things you didn't know about Stephen Hawking

MUST READ: 10 things you didn't know about Stephen Hawking

Has one of mathematics's toughest problems been solved?

Has one of mathematics's toughest problems been solved?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances