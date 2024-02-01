News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 lawyers target HC judge with fake news, face contempt action

3 lawyers target HC judge with fake news, face contempt action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 01, 2024 20:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court has initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against three advocates for submitting a fabricated news report casting aspersions on an HC judge, noting that such an act lowers the dignity of the court.

IMAGE: A view of the Bombay high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and NR Borkar in its order of January 29 said such “deliberate, motivated and contemptuous act” impairs the administration of justice or tends to bring the administration of justice into disrepute or lowers the dignity of the court.

 

The bench said that an application was submitted by one Bhisham Pahuja (also an advocate) through his lawyers Zoheb Merchant and Minal Chandnani, in a petition filed by one Amar Mulchandani, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Mulchandani in his petition had sought for the case to be quashed.

The lawyers in the application relied on a purported news clipping that claimed that the HC judge, who was presently hearing the petition, had good relations with Mulchandani and hence the case would be quashed.

The application sought for the petition to be transferred to another bench of HC.

An enquiry was initiated by the police on the directions of the HC into the veracity of the news clipping.

The police in its findings submitted to HC said the news report was false and fabricated.

Pahuja, Merchant and Chandnani said they were not aware of this and apologised to the court.

The bench, however, refused to accept their apology and said a lawyer was not a mouthpiece of his or her client and that a lawyer cannot commit any act that would malign a judge or bring disrepute to the institution.

“It is not an attack on the dignity, reputation or honour of an individual judge but an attack on the authority of the institution and majesty of the law,” the court said.

Such a deliberate, motivated and contemptuous act which impairs the administration of justice or tends to bring the administration of justice into disrepute or lowers the dignity of the court, it added.

The bench noted that an advocate is an integral part of the judicial administration and as an officer of the court, the advocate is responsible for upholding the dignity of the court, and the majesty of law and preventing any interference in the administration of justice.

“In the instant case, the three members of the Bar have made scurrilous and scandalous imputations against a Judge with a calculated motive of seeking recusal from the matter. The conduct is thoroughly contemptuous,” HC said.

The court held that the three lawyers indulged in making a scandalous attack on the judge to browbeat him to recuse from the matter.

The bench directed the HC's registry department to issue notices to the three lawyers to show cause as to why the action under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be taken against them for having committed criminal contempt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
Social media influences how judges decide a case: Justice Sikri
Social media influences how judges decide a case: Justice Sikri
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
UP VHP unit chief behind cow slaughter, arrested
UP VHP unit chief behind cow slaughter, arrested
Champai stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to decide
Champai stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to decide
Defence budget up by 4.72%, focuses on 'deep tech'
Defence budget up by 4.72%, focuses on 'deep tech'
Just A True Vote On Account!
Just A True Vote On Account!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Truth a victim in age of false news, social media: CJI

Truth a victim in age of false news, social media: CJI

Judges not infallible, don't attribute motives: SC

Judges not infallible, don't attribute motives: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances