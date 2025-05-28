3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran

Three Indian nationals from Punjab have gone missing in Iran.

The news was confirmed by the Indian embassy in Iran which tweeted, 'Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran.'

'The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.'

'We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy.'

While the embassy did not release the names of the missing Indians, media reports cited their names as Hushanpreet Singh (from Sangrur district), Amritpal Singh (from Hoshiarpur district) and Jaspal Singh (from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district).

This correspondent could not independently verify the names at the time of filing this report.

A report on the NDTV news television channel stated that an agent in Punjab had promised to send the three men to Australia via the Dubai-Iran route.

But soon after they landed in Iran on May 1, they were reportedly kidnapped.

The families of the kidnapped Indians, according to the NDTV report, state that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) and that the kidnappers sent them a video of the men tied up and blood dripping from their arms.

The kidnappers threatened to kill the men if the ransom was not sent, the NDTV report stated.

Meanwhile, a viral video (external link) of the mother of one of the kidnapped Indians, in which she can be seen appealing to the Indian government to release her son, is doing the rounds on social media.