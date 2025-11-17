HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mothers Against Vaping Launches Edu Toolkit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
Last updated on: November 17, 2025 10:47 IST

Mothers Against Vaping, a united front of women dedicated to combatting the 'vaping crisis' among the youth, launched an educational toolkit on November 14.

This kit is aimed at building awareness among children about the hazards of new-age gateway nicotine devices such as nicotine gums, pouches and vapes, officials said.

The toolkit uses innovative and engaging learning methods with a special focus on performance arts to help children understand the risks of vaping and nicotine addiction.

"Health is the foundation of every child's future. Vaping and other new-age nicotine devices are modern forms of poison. We must recognise that manufacturers are deliberately creating a market of future addicts by luring young people with deceptive marketing and the illusion that vaping is trendy or harmless. Children should not be misled as there is nothing cool about addiction," said Dr Atul Goel, professor of medicine, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and formerly the director general of health services.

Jitendramani Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police (Supreme Court security) said that today's generation is full of energy, power and drive.

"We need to understand and support them. With this inner strength, they will be beyond the reach of those who promote these harmful new-age nicotine devices. We are also blessed with rich values and culture, passed down by our parents and teachers," Tripathi stated.

"By drawing on these strengths, children can resist those who try to mislead them. Students who respect their parents and teachers will never fall prey to such harmful influences."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
