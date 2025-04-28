HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana produced in court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2025 15:29 IST

After the completion of his National Investigation Agency remand, 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana was on Monday produced before a Delhi court.

IMAGE: 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana brought to Patiala House court after the end of his 18-day NIA remand, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh after his 18-day NIA custody got over.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are likely to advance arguments on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an in-camera hearing.

 

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority would represent Rana.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
