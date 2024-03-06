News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 22 years after 2002 riots, Gulbarg society witnesses wedding

22 years after 2002 riots, Gulbarg society witnesses wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2024 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 22 years after 69 persons lost their lives in Ahmedabad's Gulbarg Society in one of the worst post-Godhra riots violence, a family residing there has found an occasion to celebrate with a pre-wedding function.

Several family members of Rafiq Mansuri, his friends, former neighbours and acquaintances gathered on Monday for the 'haldi' ceremony of his 19-year-old daughter Misbah at his residence in Ahmedabad's Gulbarg Society, which was largely abandoned after the 2002 massacre.

"It is for the first time in 22 years that a function has been organsied at the Gulbarg Society, giving us an occasion to cheer up," Mansuri told PTI.

 

"I lost 19 members of my family in the massacre, and people deserted the locality after the incident," he said.

On Monday, Mansuri's relatives and acquaintances danced to popular Bollywood songs and enjoyed a meal together as part of his daughter's pre-wedding celebration.
They later proceeded to Barwani in Madhya Pradesh for his daughter's wedding at a mass marriage function organised on Wednesday.

"Misbah is the eldest of my three children. She has a younger sister and a brother. Since this is the first marriage in the family, we decided to organise a function at the Gulbarg Society itself," Mansuri said.

Mansuri, who was 30 years old when the massacre took place, said he was the only one to stay put in the society while other residents decided to leave the past and move on to other localities.

He lost 19 family members, including his wife, son and six children of other relatives. He later remarried.
A mob had attacked Gulbarg Society, a pre-dominantly Muslim colony here, on February 28, 2002, killing 69 persons including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri.

The massacre took place a day after a coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt near Godhra station, killing 58 'karsevaks'.

In June 2016, a special court convicted 24 persons in the Gulbarg Society case, awarding life imprisonment to 11 of them. Thirty-six others were acquitted.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of Ehsan Jafri's wife Zakia Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If Modi had taken timely action my father would have not died'
'If Modi had taken timely action my father would have not died'
Gulberg Society massacre: Lifer for 11 convicts
Gulberg Society massacre: Lifer for 11 convicts
My Mother-In-Law's 20 Year Wait For Justice
My Mother-In-Law's 20 Year Wait For Justice
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit
There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody
CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Remembering Gulberg Tragedy 21 Years On

Remembering Gulberg Tragedy 21 Years On

After almost 16 yrs, 2002 Gulberg Society massacre accused arrested

After almost 16 yrs, 2002 Gulberg Society massacre accused arrested

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances