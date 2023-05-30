News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 22 MLAs, 9 MPs feeling suffocated, will quit Shinde govt: Uddhav's Sena

22 MLAs, 9 MPs feeling suffocated, will quit Shinde govt: Uddhav's Sena

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday claimed 22 MLAs and nine MPs from the rival Shiv Sena were feeling suffocated due to the "step-motherly treatment" by the Bharatiya Janata Party and could quit the group led by Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde with MLAs who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Photograph: ANI Photo

Latching on to Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar's remark that his party was getting step-motherly treatment, an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana dubbed the Shinde group MLAs and MPs as ”hens and cocks” imprisoned in the BJP coop and that it cannot be said when they could be slaughtered.

It said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) severed ties with the BJP (in 2019) due to the same "step-motherly treatment" which became unbearable, and also for its safety and self-respect.

 

The Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2019 and joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form a government in Maharashtra.

After the split in the Sena last year, Shinde joined hands with the BJP to become CM.

Kirtikar, the Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, on Friday said, "We are part of the NDA....So our work should be carried out accordingly, and (NDA) constituents should get a (suitable) status. We think we are being given step-motherly treatment."

The editorial in Saamana on Tuesday said reports are that Shinde group's "22 MLAs and nine MPs are feeling suffocated because of step-motherly treatment by the BJP and they have developed the mindset to quit the group."

It said the Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs "betrayed" the Thackerays and joined hands with the BJP, but within a year, their "love affair" has turned sour and there are talks of their divorce.

Kirtikar last week said the Shiv Sena contested 22 Lok Sabha seats (out of total 48) in Maharashtra in the 2019 and this arrangement with the BJP will continue in the state even in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The editorial claimed the Shiv Sena has asked for contesting 22 seats in the Lok Sabha, but the BJP will not give it more than five to seven seats.        

The Shiv Sena's claim that it will fight on 22 seats is laughable, the Marathi daily said.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the editorial claimed he has become the "driver" of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which means all powers of the state government lie with the BJP leader. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Eknath Shinde govt won't fall even if...: Ajit Pawar
Eknath Shinde govt won't fall even if...: Ajit Pawar
Pressuring speaker not free and fair, says Fadnavis
Pressuring speaker not free and fair, says Fadnavis
'Defection is his hobby': Raut's dig at Maha speaker
'Defection is his hobby': Raut's dig at Maha speaker
When Death Came From The Sky
When Death Came From The Sky
Wrestlers will 'throw their medals' into Ganges
Wrestlers will 'throw their medals' into Ganges
Cong slams TMC for poaching its Bengal MLA
Cong slams TMC for poaching its Bengal MLA
SC nixes plea against new surrogacy rules for couples
SC nixes plea against new surrogacy rules for couples
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shinde group, BJP speak in two voices on seat sharing

Shinde group, BJP speak in two voices on seat sharing

Disqualification of MLAs to start from...: Maha speaker

Disqualification of MLAs to start from...: Maha speaker

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances