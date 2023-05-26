News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde group, BJP speak in two voices on seat sharing

Shinde group, BJP speak in two voices on seat sharing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2023 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The seat-sharing arrangement between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party will be the same as that in 2019, senior Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar said on Friday.

IMAGE: BJP president J P Nadda being welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to the CM's official residence 'Varsha', in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP, on the other hand, said no decision had been taken on the issue yet.

The Sena, which was then undivided, and the BJP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance.

 

"Shiv Sena contested 22 seats (out of 48) last time and won 18, and BJP contested 26 and won 23. The arrangement will be the same this time. We have already started preparations (for the 2024 polls)," Kirtikar told reporters in Mumbai.

Of 18 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, 13 owe allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and five belong to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Sena spokesperson and state education minister Deepak Kesarkar too said elsewhere that his party hoped that the seat-sharing formula will remain unchanged.

But BJP leader and culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar maintained that no formula has been worked out yet.

"No BJP leader has said that Eknath Shinde's demands will not be accepted. Shinde joined hands with the BJP to provide a government that works to protect the interests of people. His demands would be respected. BJP has high regard for the Shiv Sena led by Balasaheb Thackeray earlier and now by Eknath Shinde," he told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will sit together and take a decision on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, the BJP leader added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If NCP-BJP forms govt, will Shinde sing bhajans?'
'If NCP-BJP forms govt, will Shinde sing bhajans?'
Eknath Shinde cried about BJP's threat: Aaditya
Eknath Shinde cried about BJP's threat: Aaditya
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
They Will Perform At IPL 2023 Finale...
They Will Perform At IPL 2023 Finale...
Babu drains out 41L litres of water for mobile phone
Babu drains out 41L litres of water for mobile phone
The Turning Point In SKY's IPL Career...
The Turning Point In SKY's IPL Career...
French Open: The top 5 women to watch out for
French Open: The top 5 women to watch out for
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Clarify on Marathwada LS seats: Shinde group to BJP

Clarify on Marathwada LS seats: Shinde group to BJP

Will quit govt if Ajit Pawar...: Shinde's Sena

Will quit govt if Ajit Pawar...: Shinde's Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances