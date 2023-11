21,000 Diyas Lit For 41 Tunnel Workers

IMAGE: Devotees lit 21,000 lamps at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, November 27, 2023, as they prayed for the 41 Indians trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on Dev Deepawali. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees light diyas to mark Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.

IMAGE: Varanasi illuminated with innumerable lamps for Dev Deepawali.

IMAGE: An aerial view of illuminated Varanasi, here and below.

IMAGE: Ganga Aarti in Varanasi om Dev Deepawali.

IMAGE: Fireworks over illuminated Varanasi.

IMAGE: Sand artist creates a sand art on 'Dev Diwali' at Sangam in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Devotees light diyas and draw rangoli on the banks of river Ganga in Prayagraj.

WATCH: Varanasi lights up to celebrate Dev Deepavali

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com