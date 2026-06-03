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Delhi Riots: Court To Deliver Verdict In Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 23:50 IST

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A Delhi court is poised to deliver its crucial verdict on Thursday in the high-profile murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, allegedly involving former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others during the devastating 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma.
  • Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others are accused in the sensational case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
  • Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Khajuri Khas after he went missing during the February 2020 violence.
  • Accused face charges including murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.
  • The case is a significant development stemming from the communal violence that claimed 53 lives in Delhi.

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict in the sensational murder case of Intelligence officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh has reserved its judgment for June 4 in the case after hearing arguments against all the accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others.

Ankit Sharma Murder Case Details

The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, father of Ankit Sharma. According to the complaint, Sharma, who was posted with the Intelligence Bureau, had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again. When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him, only to be informed by locals that his son had been killed and his body thrown into Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh pulia area. Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from the drain.

 

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that his son was murdered by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others. It said they had allegedly assembled at Hussain's office, and Ankit's body was disposed of after the murder.

Charges Framed Against Accused

On March 24, 2023, a Delhi court framed charges against Hussain and 10 others. The other accused include Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam alias Bobby and Muntajim alias Musa. The accused were charged under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, promoting enmity between groups, murder and criminal conspiracy. Hussain was additionally charged with abetment and statements conducing to public mischief.

The case stems from the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The clashes, marked by incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, had left 53 people dead and several others injured.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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