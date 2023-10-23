News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 20 killed, several hurt as goods, passenger trains collide in Bangladesh

20 killed, several hurt as goods, passenger trains collide in Bangladesh

By Anisur Rahman
October 23, 2023 21:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a freight train hit a passenger train in Bangladesh's northeastern Kishoreganj district, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The accident took place when the freight train headed towards Chattogram hit the rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express around 3.30 pm (local time) in Bhairab area of Kishoreganj district,some 60 kilometres of the capital Dhaka, Bhairab Railway Police Station duty officer Sirajul Islam told the media.

 

"Twenty bodies have been recovered so far. We are extending our all possible support to the rescue operations," an official of the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion told reporters.

Fire service officials on the spot said three passenger carriages were upturned and feared many people were trapped under the dilapidated wagons though some 100 passengers were rescued with wounds and rushed to different health facilities.

"We expect to find more bodies as well as injured passengers during the rescue process," a fire service official told reporters at the scene.

A rescue train with cranes has left for the accident site.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence media chief Shahjahan Sikder said that over a dozen units of the fire service are conducting rescue operations.

"An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindur from behind, striking two of the carriages," Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, was quoted as saying by the bdnews24 news portal.

Nazmul Islam, acting general manager (east) of Bangladesh Railway, said that the container train had disregarded a signal and rammed into the last three carriages of the passenger train, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The locomaster, assistant locomaster, and guard of the freight train have been suspended.

Bangladesh Railway Director General Quamrul Ahsan said that they have taken the steps following the preliminary investigation.

Two separate committees have been formed to investigate the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anisur Rahman in Dhaka
 
Print this article
'It shook violently': 50 killed in plane crash in Nepal
'It shook violently': 50 killed in plane crash in Nepal
40 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot
40 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot
Fire continues to simmer at Bangladesh factory, toll up to 33
Fire continues to simmer at Bangladesh factory, toll up to 33
Rifle shooters Arjun, Tilottama book Olympic berths
Rifle shooters Arjun, Tilottama book Olympic berths
ED arrests Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick
ED arrests Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick
ICC WC, PHOTOS: South Africa have Pak on the mat
ICC WC, PHOTOS: South Africa have Pak on the mat
Pak firing mars weddings in Jammu villages along IB
Pak firing mars weddings in Jammu villages along IB
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ferry fire leaves 40 dead, 150 injured in Bangladesh

Ferry fire leaves 40 dead, 150 injured in Bangladesh

Deadly blast at Dhaka building kills 16, over 100 hurt

Deadly blast at Dhaka building kills 16, over 100 hurt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances