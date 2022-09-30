2 Weeks After Coup Rumours, That's Xi!

A few days, social media was agog with rumours that Xi Jinping, general secretary of China's Communist party, had been deposed and placed under house arrest.

As WhatsApp groups in India whooped in delight at the scuttlebutt, Zhongnanhai -- where the Communist tyrants live and work -- was quiet.

There were no word about hush hush comings and goings, no secret conclaves like what had been witnessed in the spring of 1977 when Jiang Qiang, Mao Zedong's evil widow, and her three accomplices -- Zhang Chunqiao, Yao Wenyuan and Wang Hongwen; the notorious 'Gang of Four' -- were arrested, facilitating the return and rise of the formidable Deng Xiaoping.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, on the eve of China's national day -- when the Communists took charge of China and proclaimed a People's Republic -- Xi attended a wreath laying ceremony at Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day.

Fifteen days from now, on October 16, the Communists will convene in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the 20th party congress and give Xi an unprecedented third term as general secretary -- violating Deng's dictum that every leader must serve only two terms in office -- and possibly proclaim him as Supreme Leader, a title only Mao enjoyed.