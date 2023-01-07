News
Rediff.com  » News » Man who peed on woman on Air India flight arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 07, 2023 10:38 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."

 

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case
