2 Nihang Sikhs kill man for chewing tobacco near Golden Temple

2 Nihang Sikhs kill man for chewing tobacco near Golden Temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 08, 2022 21:06 IST
A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by two Nihang Sikhs and another man, who accused him of being drunk and consuming tobacco near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, said police on Thursday.

However, around half a dozen onlookers kept watching the entire episode at Kahia Wala Bazar on Wednesday night and did not come forward to prevent it.

It was captured on a CCTV camera, the video of which surfaced on social media.

After the assault, Harmanjeet Singh kept lying on the street throughout the night and died because of excessive bleeding, said police. The victim belonged to Chattiwind in Amritsar.

In the two-minute video clip, two Nihang Sikhs could be seen engaging in an altercation with Harmanjeet.

 

Later, they could be seen assaulting him with some sharp-edged weapons.

One person among the onlookers was seen joining them in assaulting the victim.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said two people engaged in an argument with Harmanjeet while accusing him of being drunk and consuming tobacco.

Then a person, working as a waiter in a nearby hotel, joined them.

Police said they have identified the three accused. The waiter, identified as Ramandeep Singh, has been arrested.

Police said raids are being conducted to nab the two Nihang Sikhs.

The Nihangs are a Sikh sect whose blue-robed members are often seen carrying swords or spears.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Curfew in Patiala after 4 hurt in anti-Khalistan march
'We punished him': 3 Nihangs held for Singhu killing
Lockdown: Cop's hand chopped off in attack by Nihangs
Modi unveils Central Vista Avenue, Netaji statue
India imposes 20% export duty on non-Basmati rice
J'khand crisis: Eyes on Guv as he returns form Delhi
Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health
The War Against Coronavirus

