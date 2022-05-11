News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2-judge bench divided on criminalising marital rape, matter to go to SC

2-judge bench divided on criminalising marital rape, matter to go to SC

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 11, 2022 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape, with one of the judges favouring striking down the provision and the other holding it was not unconstitutional.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The division bench granted leave to the parties to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

While Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who headed the division bench, favoured striking down the marital rape exception, Justice C Hari Shankar said the exception under the IPC is not unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible differentia.

 

The petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Under the exception given in Section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Shakdher said, "As far as I am concerned, the impugned provisions -- exception 2 to section 375 and section 376 (E)... are violative of Articles 14, 15, 19(1) (A) and 21 of the Constitution and are hence struck down."

He said this declaration will operate from the date of its pronouncement.

However, Justice Shankar said, "I have not been able to agree with my learned brother" and added that these provisions do not violate Articles 14, 19 (1) (A), and 21 of the Constitution.

He said the courts cannot substitute their subjective value judgement for the view of the democratically elected legislature and the exception is based on an intelligible differentia.

He said the challenge to the provisions by the petitioners cannot sustain.

In February, the Centre had urged the court to grant more time to enable it to state its stand on the issue after a consultative process.

The request was however turned down by the bench on the ground that it was not possible to defer an ongoing matter endlessly.

In its 2017 affidavit, the Centre had opposed the pleas, saying that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Receiving hate mails: Marital rape amicus curiae
Receiving hate mails: Marital rape amicus curiae
Assault on wife cannot but be termed to be rape: HC
Assault on wife cannot but be termed to be rape: HC
Why marital rape should be criminalised
Why marital rape should be criminalised
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Marital rape: Clarify stand on affidavit, govt told

Marital rape: Clarify stand on affidavit, govt told

Marital rape: Anomaly in Sections 377, 375, says HC

Marital rape: Anomaly in Sections 377, 375, says HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances