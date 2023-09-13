News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 IPS officers transferred, put on wait, over AR Rahman concert mess

2 IPS officers transferred, put on wait, over AR Rahman concert mess

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 13:10 IST
A senior official attached with the Tambaram police commissionerate has been transferred and put under compulsory wait, days after the AR Rahman concert row that among others witnessed traffic snarls which even affected the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

IMAGE: A R Rahman performs at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images/Rediff archives, for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, deputy commissioner of police, law & order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram police commissionerate, has been put under "compulsory wait at office of the DGP/HoPF (head of police force), Chennai, until further order," a home department note said.

 

Another IPS officer, Disha Mittal, DIG/joint commissioner of police, east, law & order, Greater Chennai police, has also been put under similar compulsory wait.

It further said Adarsh Pachera, IPS, superintendent of police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as SP/DCP East, Tirunelveli City in the existing vacancy.

On Sunday, Oscar-winner Rahman's music concert in Chennai had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement resulting traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticket-holders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj had visited the spot later and held enquiries.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
